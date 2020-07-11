Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Players are finally back on the field after many missed out on a portion of their baseball season because of coronavirus cancellations.

Baseball starts the games. On the infield not much has changed, but in the bleachers things are looking different.

“Bettis Sports Complex has been really great about going in and cleaning between cleaning the dugouts and spraying everything down,” Cassie Criger with SSG said.

Every surface was sprayed with disinfectant between games - and during them people brought their own chairs to stay socially distant from other families.

“We are requiring everyone, all spectators that cannot social distance to wear a cloth mask,” Criger said.

Staff has been told to watch for people not wearing masks - and to remind them of the policy.

With the lighting of the torch - another exercise in caution this year with no big ceremony or crowds - only ten of the games usual 40 sports begin competition.

Baseball starts day one - it’s considered a safer sport since players can stay distant and typically avoid prolonged contact.

Activities where participants can practice social distancing will still go on as well.

Next up this weekend is tennis, orienteering, sporting clays, and golf.

Next weekend sand volleyball, soccer, the adventure race, and disc golf start up.

Popular events like the 5k and 10k run, and basketball tournaments are a no-go - but organizers hope to reschedule some of the cancelled competitions.

