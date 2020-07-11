Stormont Vail seeing impact of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is calling on everybody to step up their precautions to slow COVID-19.

In their daily update, the hospital says they are seeing more hospitalizations and higher rates of positive test results.

The hospital was seeing 6 percent of tests come back positive three weeks ago, but that has jumped to 11 percent as of Friday.

They also hit their highest mark of hospitalized patients this week, holding 15 patients yesterday. The hospital also reached 100 total patients hospitalized for COVID-19 this week.

Stormont asks people to protect each other by wearing masks in public, avoiding crowded locations, and thinking twice before traveling anywhere.

