Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Endocrinology Speicalist

Vidita Divan, M.D., joins the Stormont Vail Health team.
Vidita Divan, M.D., joins the Stormont Vail Health team.(Stormont Vail Health)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announces the addition of Endocrinology Specialist Vidita Divan, M.D.

Stormont Vail Health says it is welcoming Vidita Divan, M.D., to the team and practice as an endocrinology physician at the Cotton O’Neil Diabetes and Endocrinology Center.

The Topeka hospital network says Dr. Divan has a passion for helping people which led her to the medical field.

Divan says becoming a physician allows her to provide care and help patients and gives her the ability to continue learning and growing. She says she chose endocrinology because it will enable her to build a long term relationship with her patients while treating chronic diseases.

“Within the endocrinology specialty, we often work with patients who have chronic diseases, connecting with them and taking the time to listen is vital in providing care,” Dr. Divan said. “Implementing lifestyle changes with my patients is important; that is why I spend extra time with them to build a relationship and earn their trust.”

Dr. Divan says she earned her medical degree in 2011 from the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research in India. She then completed her internal medicine residency at Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin, in 2017 and her endocrinology fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2020.

Dr. Divan says when not in the clinic she enjoys hiking or spending time outdoors.

