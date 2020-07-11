Shawnee Co. Baseball Hall of Fame banquet canceled due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame banquet has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Parks for All Foundation, Shanee County Parks + Recreation and the volunteer committee for the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame say they will not be holding the 2020 induction ceremony due to potential risk of COVID-19 to participants.

The committee says instead it will focus on updating the SCBHOF website in 2020 to expand and update the HOF inductees’ profiles and their stories. It says an improved process for online nomination of future inductees and submission of bios is planned as well.

“Shawnee County has an incredibly interesting history of baseball and the boys of summer who played here,” says committee chairman Doug Wright.

The Committe says it encourages anyone with historic photographs or information on baseball diamonds, leagues and individual players of the past to leave contact information on the SCBHOF website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.