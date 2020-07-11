Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shawnee Co.

Amy Van Duesen captured this picture of the Severe Thunderstorm threatening parts of Kansas on Saturday, July 11.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northwestern Shawnee County.

The National Weather Service says it has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Shawnee County until 2 p.m.

The NWS says at 1:16 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Lousiville moving southeast at 35 mph. The storm includes golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

The NWS says people and animals outdoors will be injured and to expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

According to the NWS locations impacted include:

  • Wamego
  • Rossville
  • St. Marys
  • Silver Lake
  • Maple Hill
  • Paxico
  • Belvue
  • Emmett
  • Louisville
  • Delia
  • Willard
  • Keene

The NWS says a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties:

  • Northwestern Shawnee County in East Central Kansas
  • Northeastern Wabaunsee County in East Central Kansas
  • Southeastern Pottawatomie County in Northeastern Kansas
  • Southwestern Jackson County in Northeastern Kansas

Update: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Shawnee County until 9 p.m. Saturday, July 11.

Update: The National Weather Service has extended the Severe Storm Warning until 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

