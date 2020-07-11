Members of First Presbyterian Church cleanup Shunga Trail in honor of Dr. Robert Jacoby

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of First Presbyterian Church cleaned up the Shunga trail Saturday morning after having concerns on the trail where one of their church members was killed in a bike crash in June.

Members of the church say they wanted to cleanup the Shunga trail to honor Dr. Jacoby’s memory and to make it a safer path for others.

“We want to do everything we can to make this a safer place,” Associate Pastor with First Presbyterian Church, Patrick Yancey said.

Topeka physician Robert Jacoby was on a bike ride with friends from First Presbyterian Church when he crashed on the Shunga Trail on June 3rd near Shunga Drive and Gage Boulevard.

“It was quite a shock, he was scheduled to play the organ for us for worship the next day, so there was that lost for us immediately,” Yancey said.

Since then, members of the First Presbyterian Church wanted to find ways to improve the trail after his accident.

“The cleanup makes this part of the trail much more visible and that’s one thing we would tell everybody is be aware of what’s going on, on the trail around you,” Yancey explained. “Wear a helmet, be very cognizant of the turns, and the slopes of the trail and go slow when you need to.”

Pastor Yancey says the church has been working with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation on ways to make the Shunga trail safer.

“We’ve met with them several times, we met out here, we walked the trail and we talked about some of the things we could be doing and they did a lot of prep work for us and provided a lot of materials and the tools to help us get this done,” Yancey said. “We are taking out tree stumps that are over grown and that are actually blocking the trail, we are cutting back grass and weeds and we’re going to maintain this going forward so it doesn’t get overgrown like that again.”

“But, there still a lot of work that still needs to take place in order to make it a little more safer for not only bikers, but for walkers and for runners,” a member of theFirst Presbyterian Church, Rick Friedstrom added.

Yancey says the Shunga trail’s cleanup was also in memory of Dr. Jacoby, “He blessed our church for many many years, as a member and as our church organist, and we just felt very strongly that we want to honor him going forward.”

Dr. Robert Jacoby was the First Presbyterian Church organist for over 31 years and he was a founder of the Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Topeka.

Pastor Patrick Yancey says the Shunga trail will continue to be maintenance moving forward and making it safer for Topekans.

