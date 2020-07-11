KU annual audio sale moves to online fundraisers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For Your Ears Only, the annual KU audio sale is moving to a series of online fundraisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audio-Reader says its annual benefit sale, For Your Ears Only, is going virtual in 2020. It says what is normally a 2-day sale in the fall is transitioning into a series of online sales to benefit Audio-Reader.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution and safety for the community, our staff and our volunteers, we decided to change our event to a series of virtual sales,” said Beth McKenzie, development director of Audio-Reader.

According to the University, the first virtual sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, and can be found on Audio-Reader’s Facebook Live page. Hosts will showcase 20 pieces of numbered audio equipment, each priced below market value.

The organization says the first sale will feature only audio equipment and will include unique pieces such as stereo receivers, turntables, speakers, reel-to-reel tape decks and more. It says simply comment “Sold” along with the equipment number to secure the item.

Audio-Reader says it will send a link via Facebook Messenger to pay directly online for the item. Customers will be able to pick up their equipment at Audio-Reader by appointment July 17-18 and is only offering local pick-up due to being unable to ship or deliver because of the pandemic.

The organization says future sale dates will be announced and include more items that normally would be featured at the annual fundraiser such as vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and musical instruments.

“While we are sad we cannot have the sale in the same format as we normally do this year, we think this can be a great opportunity to reach more people who didn’t know about our sale or who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend. As we continue these virtual sales, we plan to have fun with them, focusing on specific equipment, records, instruments and much more. We will have Kansas Public Radio guests and audio technician guests that will make the show even more entertaining,” said Meredith Johanning, Audio-Reader’s assistant development director and virtual sale organizer.

Audio-Reader says it is not taking in donations for the sale this year, instead the items featured this year are excess inventory received over the last year. Dedicated volunteers have inspected, cleaned and repaired the items so quality pieces can be provided at discounted prices.

The organization says proceeds from the sale benefit Audio-Reader, a service organization providing free reading and information service for individuals who are blind and visually impaired. KU says it decided in the last few years to cease direct funding to Audio-Reader, making fundraisers like these virtual benefit sales vital to the organization’s operation.

KU says funds from the sale go straight to helping Audio-Reader listeners stay connected with their communities and live a life of greatest possible personal independence.

For more information about the organization or its upcoming Facebook Live sales visit the KU Audio-Reader website.

