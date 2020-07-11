Kansas ranks in bottom half of states for taxpayer return on investment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks No. 33 for states with the best taxpayer return on investment.

WalletHub says Kansas has ranked in the bottom half of states for taxpayer return on investment according to one of its studies.

The personal finance website says Tax Day can be a painful reminder of how much we have to invest in federal, state and local governments, though many Americans are unaware of exactly what governments give them in return.

According to WalletHub’s taxpayer survey, 60% of Americans feel they pay too much in taxes and 88% don’t think that the government uses tax revenue wisely. The site says federal income tax rates are uniform across the nation, yet some states receive more federal funding than others as well as COVID-19 aid.

WalletHub says it contrasted state and local tax collections with quality of services residents receive in each of the 50 states in the following categories: education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.

The personal finance website says Kansas his come in at number 33 overall, 35 when looking at total taxes paid per capita and 31 for overall government services.

When it comes to the metrics WalletHub says Kansas ranks 36 for education, 9 for health, 39 for safety, 11 for economy and 21 for infrastructure and pollution.

To read more on the study or to see where other states rank visit WalletHub.com.

