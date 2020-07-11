Kansas ranks 13th in states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With states reopening WalletHub has ranked them in order of those with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.
According to WalletHub when it comes to states reopening Kansas ranks 13th with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.
The personal finance website says it considered 18 key metrics when comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Metrics looked at include:
- The requirement to wear a face mask in public
- Travel restrictions
- Military travel restrictions
- Large gathering restrictions
- Statewide school restart
- Reopening of Restaurants and bars
- State guidance on customer health checks at restaurants
- Reopening of nonessential businesses
- Legislation on business immunity from COVID-19 claims
- Workplace temperature screening
- Childcare programs reopening
- The strictness of shelter in place orders
- Enforcement or penalties for COVID-19 legislation non-compliance
- Presence of multistate agreements to reopen
- Suspension or postponement of legislative sessions
- State Court closure or suspension
- Guidance for assisted living facilities related to COVID-19
WalletHub says the top five least restricted states are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The five most restricted states according to the study are California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey and New Mexico.
As of July 7, WalletHub has also ranked Kansas number 13 when it comes to social distancing measures.
To see where other states ranked or for more on the study visit WalletHub.com.
