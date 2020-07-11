Kansas ranks 13th in states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With states reopening WalletHub has ranked them in order of those with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

According to WalletHub when it comes to states reopening Kansas ranks 13th with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

The personal finance website says it considered 18 key metrics when comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Metrics looked at include:

The requirement to wear a face mask in public

Travel restrictions

Military travel restrictions

Large gathering restrictions

Statewide school restart

Reopening of Restaurants and bars

State guidance on customer health checks at restaurants

Reopening of nonessential businesses

Legislation on business immunity from COVID-19 claims

Workplace temperature screening

Childcare programs reopening

The strictness of shelter in place orders

Enforcement or penalties for COVID-19 legislation non-compliance

Presence of multistate agreements to reopen

Suspension or postponement of legislative sessions

State Court closure or suspension

Guidance for assisted living facilities related to COVID-19

WalletHub says the top five least restricted states are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The five most restricted states according to the study are California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey and New Mexico.

As of July 7, WalletHub has also ranked Kansas number 13 when it comes to social distancing measures.

To see where other states ranked or for more on the study visit WalletHub.com.

