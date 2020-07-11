Advertisement

Kansas ranks 13th in states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With states reopening WalletHub has ranked them in order of those with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

According to WalletHub when it comes to states reopening Kansas ranks 13th with fewest COVID-19 restrictions.

The personal finance website says it considered 18 key metrics when comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Metrics looked at include:

  • The requirement to wear a face mask in public
  • Travel restrictions
  • Military travel restrictions
  • Large gathering restrictions
  • Statewide school restart
  • Reopening of Restaurants and bars
  • State guidance on customer health checks at restaurants
  • Reopening of nonessential businesses
  • Legislation on business immunity from COVID-19 claims
  • Workplace temperature screening
  • Childcare programs reopening
  • The strictness of shelter in place orders
  • Enforcement or penalties for COVID-19 legislation non-compliance
  • Presence of multistate agreements to reopen
  • Suspension or postponement of legislative sessions
  • State Court closure or suspension
  • Guidance for assisted living facilities related to COVID-19

WalletHub says the top five least restricted states are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The five most restricted states according to the study are California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Jersey and New Mexico.

As of July 7, WalletHub has also ranked Kansas number 13 when it comes to social distancing measures.

To see where other states ranked or for more on the study visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Couple supports rural medicine with $2 million gift to KU

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A couple’s $2 million gift will support KU’s program in rural medicine.

News

World War II Navy Vet gets drive-by parade for 90th birthday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Pio Vargas, the last remaining World War II Navy Veteran in Topeka Chapter, celebrated his 90th birthday with a drive-by parade of friends and family.

News

Inspection reports may expose audit firms to litigation

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A KU study finds that inspection reports expose audit firms to litigation.

News

African swine fever transmission mitigated by additives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A K-State veterinary researcher has demonstrated how additives help mitigate the risk of African swine fever transmission through feed.

Latest News

News

Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Endocrinology Speicalist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health announces the addition of Endocrinology Specialist Vidita Divan, M.D.

News

Clifford votes no on Kelly mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Finney County Commissioner and Republican candidate for Congress, Bill Clifford, votes no on Kelly mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Shawnee Co. Baseball Hall of Fame banquet canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame banquet has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Kansans see new free high school diploma program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Working adults can obtain a free online diploma via a new high school diploma program that has been launched.

News

Brown Co. sees yet another scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County area is seeing reports of yet another scam.

News

Supreme Court upholds federal ban on robocalls to cellphones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a federal ban on robocalls to cellphones.