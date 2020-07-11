Kansas newspapers obtain KSDE guidance draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Along with several distancing and sanitation precautions, the state’s guidance on re-opening schools may lead to drastic changes in the way kids learn, according to two Kansas newspapers.

The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle obtained the Kansas State Department of Education’s draft of safety guidelines.

The Star reports many are aimed at maximizing the distance between students - including removing spare furniture from classrooms, keeping hallway time minimal, and staggered and assigned seats on buses. The draft also recommends everyone wash their hands every hour, and wear mask, though mandating masks for students younger than fifth grade should be left up to local officials.

For sports, they suggest staggering locker room time, and having students arrive and leave in individual cars.

The Eagle reported academic-related guidelines set a framework for competency learning. That would mean students learn at their own pace, rather than spending certain amounts of time in class, and moving to the next grade year-to-year.

Education officials declined to release a copy of the draft to 13 NEWS. They say it is still changing, and will be made public next week, when the State Board of Education votes on it. They also said these will be suggestions, not mandates.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.