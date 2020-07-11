Kansas News Digest

Hello!

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. By Michael Tarm. SENT: 848 words

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body. SENT: 165 words

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS SCHOOLS

Draft safety guidelines for school this fall from the Kansas State Department of Education say students, teachers and staff should wear masks, but that students up to fifth or sixth grade shouldn’t be required to wear them unless local officials mandate it. SENT: 219 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS STATE

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many Black students at Kansas State University are afraid to return to school after a white student made a racist tweet about George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. SENT: 284 words

CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-SPENDING-TRIBES

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As the coronavirus ripped through the Navajo Nation, it spotlighted longstanding inequities on the reservation where thousands of tribal members travel long distances for medical care, internet service is spotty at best and many homes lack electricity and even running water. SENT: 1096 words,photos

