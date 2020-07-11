Advertisement

Kansas faces Drought Emergency, Warning, Watches

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly declares drought emergency, warnings and watches for Kansas counties.

Governor Laura Kelly says she issued Drought Declarations for Kansas counties with Executive Order #20-54 which includes declarations for 74 out of 105 counties either in an emergency, warning or watch status.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the state of Kansas has been considered in drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several weeks, which has led to high risk of fire hazard,” said Governor Kelly. “This declaration will allow affected communities to access the water they need. I encourage Kansans to continue to be mindful of drought conditions, and work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”

Governor Kelly says the declaration placed 13 counties in emergency status, 18 into a warning status and 44 into a watch status. She says the action was recommended by Earl Lewis, Director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

According to the Governor, most of Kansas has received less than 70% of its normal rainfall since January and many southwestern counties have received less than half their normal precipitation.

“It has been a very dry winter and spring, especially in western Kansas, and forecasts into the coming summer months predict higher temperatures and fewer chances of precipitation,” said Lewis. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the situation closely as future outlooks call for drought persisting and make recommendations to the Governor as necessary.”

Governor Kelly says counties who are in the emergency stage are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes due to the Kansas Water Office Memorandum of Understanding with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism.

According to the Governor, individuals and communities need to contact KWO for a water supply request before any withdrawals from lakes and then will in turn be referred to the appropriate KDWPT office to obtain the necessary permit to withdraw the water.

Kelly says the Executive Order will remain in effect for those counties identified until rescinded by Executive Order or superseded by a subsequent Executive Order revising the drought stage status of the affected counties. She says Effective immediately she will:

  • Declare a Drought Emergency, Warning or Drought Watch for the counties identified below;
  • Authorize and direct all agencies under the jurisdiction of the Governor to implement the appropriate watch or warning level-drought response actions assigned in the Operations Plan of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

Governor Kelly says her Drought Response Team will continue to watch the situation closely and work to minimize the effects the drought has on Kansans.

The Governor says she has issued the following County Drought Stage Declarations:

  • Drought Watch: 
    • Allen
    • Anderson
    • Barton
    • Bourbon
    • Butler
    • Chase
    • Chautauqua
    • Coffey
    • Cowley
    • Decatur
    • Dickinson
    • Edwards
    • Elk
    • Ellis
    • Gove
    • Graham
    • Greenwood
    • Harper
    • Harvey
    • Johnson
    • Kiowa
    • Labette
    • Linn
    • Lyon
    • Marion
    • Miami
    • Mitchell
    • Montgomery
    • Morris
    • Neosho
    • Norton
    • Osborne
    • Pawnee
    • Phillips
    • Republic
    • Rooks
    • Rush
    • Sedgwick
    • Sheridan
    • Sumner
    • Trego
    • Wilson
    • Woodson
    • Wyandotte
  • Drought Warning: 
    • Barber
    • Cherokee
    • Cheyenne
    • Clark
    • Comanche
    • Crawford
    • Ford
    • Gray
    • Hodgeman
    • Jewell
    • Lane
    • Logan
    • Meade
    • Ness
    • Rawlins
    • Sherman
    • Smith
    • Thomas
  • Drought Emergency: 
    • Finney
    • Grant
    • Greeley
    • Hamilton
    • Haskell
    • Kearny
    • Morton
    • Scott
    • Seward
    • Stanton
    • Stevens
    • Wallace
    • Wichita

For more information about current conditions see the Kansas Climate Summary and Drought Report on the Kansas Water Office website.

