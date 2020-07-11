Kansans see new free high school diploma program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Working adults can obtain a free online diploma via a new high school diploma program that has been launched.

Graduation Alliance says a new program aimed at the 10% of Kansans who do not have a high school diploma is launching throughout the state.

According to Graduation Alliance, the Central Plains Diploma Completion Program is completely online and free to those across the state that are over the age of 20 and have completed at least some of the 10th grade. The company says the program is hosted by the Central Plains Unified School District 112 in conjunction with the online education company.

“Historically, dropout recovery efforts across the nation have been targeted at teenagers,” says Greg Harp, the Chief Development Officer for Graduation Alliance, which is facilitating the program. “But working-age adults who could benefit from a pathway to a high school diploma have been left out. This new program is a way of saying ‘you matter and you haven’t been forgotten.’”

According to the online education company, almost 200,000 working-age Kansans do not have a high school diploma which is a factor that often limits opportunities to find a job and chances of promotions in current jobs. These obstacles are even bigger in the face of COVID-19 unemployment.

“Even if you have a job and it hasn’t been affected yet, or if you don’t have a high school diploma, this is the right time to finish what you started,” says Greg Clark, the superintendent of Central Plains Unified School District 112, which is hosting the statewide program. “A diploma is added insurance against economic hardship and, of course, the pathway to additional education, training and career opportunities, which brings even more protection in tough times.”

Graduation Alliance says those wanting to take the next step in their education should visit the Central Plains Diploma Completion Program webpage.

