JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JuCo sports may be moving to the spring.

The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

The NJCAA released a statement saying their Board of Regents is meeting Monday to discuss their plans moving forward.

“We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA Programs,” President and CEO of the Association Christopher Parker said. “The Association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes.”

