Gov. Kelly recommends Kansas continue Phase 3 of Ad Astra Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has recommended that Kansas continue to follow Phase 3 of her Ad Astra Plan for Reopening.

Governor Laura Kelly says her administration and officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have recommended that most local communities do not move into Phase-Out of “Ad Astra: A Plant to Reopen Kansas” and instead stay in Phase 3.

“Nearly 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kansas over the past two weeks – which is the steepest rate of new case development since the pandemic began,” said Governor Kelly. “After careful consideration, Secretary Norman’s team at KDHE and members of my administration have decided we still do not feel most communities are ready to move into the final phase of the ‘Ad Astra’ plan at this time.”

Governor Kelly says the emergency disaster declaration she issued on May 26 transfers reopening decisions back to local officials, which means counties continuing with Phase 3 of the plan is merely a recommendation. However, the State continues to monitor health metrics daily and remains committed to supporting local communities in a safe, gradual transition.

“If we’re going to keep our loved ones healthy and keep Kansas open for business, every Kansan must step up, wear a mask, socially distance, and practice good hygiene,” said Governor Kelly. “I will continue to do everything in my power to save lives and keep our economy open, and I strongly encourage other elected leaders in our state to do the same.”

Governor Kelly says key Phase 3 highlights for communities are as follows:

Mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals are not recommended;

All education, activities, venues and establishments may operate and are recommended to follow all public health guidelines;

On-site staffing has no recommended restrictions;

Nonessential travel may resume, provided travelers follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas.

Governor Kelly says Kansans should continue, as always, to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols including washing hands frequently, avoiding contact with the face, remaining home when sick or running a fever, following isolation and quarantine orders issued by state or local health officers and wearing a cloth face mask when in public.

“Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” can be found here as well as industry-specific guidance for Kansas businesses.

