Gov. Kelly appoints Wichita Judge to Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that a Wichita Judge will be joining the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has appointed Judge Monique Centeno, a Wichita District Court Judge, to the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She says she previously appointed Centeno to fill the term of retiring Chief Judge James Fleetwood in August 2019.

According to Kansas Courts, Judge Centeno is the presiding judge of Division 11 of Sedgwick Co. District Court. Centeno graduated from the University of Kansas and graduated with a Juris doctorate in 2005 from Washburn School of Law.

Judge Centeno says she worked as an associate at Williamson & Ohaebosim for several years before becoming an assistant public defender for the Sedgwick Co. Public Defender’s Office. She says she also worked as a trial attorney for Wall Huntington before being appointed as a district court judge in 2019.

“Judge Centeno’s long career in public service has given her a deep understanding of civil and criminal litigation, as well as the firsthand knowledge of the imbalances that exist within our law enforcement system,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I know she will bring an important perspective to this Commission as they work to create a more equitable system for all.”

Governor Kelly says the Commission will study racial equity and justice in Kansas, as well as holding listening sessions with Kansans throughout the state with experience and expertise in the topic. She says the Commission will make recommendations to her, the Legislature and local governments on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to increase racial equity and justice within the state.

For more information on the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice as well as its members visit the Governor’s website.

