Girlfriend of missing girl’s father also booked into jail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The girlfriend of Howard Jansen has also been booked into jail following the discovery of a body believed to be missing Olivia Jansen.

The Wyandotte County Jail arrest records show it booked Jackie Kirkpatrick with no formal charges and placed her on a 48-hour hold on Saturday, July 11.

Kirkpatrick is the girlfriend of Howard Jansen.

Howard, the father of missing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen, was booked into jail with no formal charges and placed on a 48-hour hold on Friday, July 10, just hours after a body was found in a Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood believed to be that of Olivia, according to police.

The Wyandotte Co. Jail arrest records show that both Kirkpatrick and Jansen were booked on charges of child abuse and first-degree murder.

A memorial for Olivia can be found across the street from where police believe her body was found.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.