Free yard waste disposal for Shawnee Co. residents Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forestry Products Recycling Center in Topeka will be offering free yard waste disposal Saturday, July 11th.

It’s part of the ‘Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup’ and is free for all Shawnee County residents.

The public can dispose of trees, limbs, leaves and grass from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forestry Products Recycling Center on 21st Street.

For more information, call 785-478-9805.

