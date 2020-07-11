Advertisement

Free yard waste disposal for Shawnee Co. residents Saturday

(WEAU)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forestry Products Recycling Center in Topeka will be offering free yard waste disposal Saturday, July 11th.

It’s part of the ‘Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup’ and is free for all Shawnee County residents.

The public can dispose of trees, limbs, leaves and grass from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Forestry Products Recycling Center on 21st Street.

For more information, call 785-478-9805.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Enhanced risk of severe storms today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Hail up to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts possible.

Forecast

Storm chance today, slight risk of severe weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Low confidence in timing of storm potential.

News

Father of missing girl booked into jail

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Online records show Howard Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail in connection with child abuse and first degree murder.

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Latest News

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
With the lighting of the torch only ten of the games usual 40 sports begin competition.

News

Eight arrested after multi-agency sex offender operation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Eight people were arrested during a multi-agency registered sex offender compliance check operation.

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

News

Construction on new Stormont Vail clinic nearing completion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Stormont Vail says the clinic, located near 29th and Indian Hills, will specialize in primary care, plastic surgery, and dermatology.

News

Stormont Vail seeing impact of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
In their daily update, the hospital says they are seeing more hospitalizations and higher rates of positive test results.

News

Kansas newspapers obtain KSDE guidance draft

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Along with several distancing and sanitation precautions, the state’s guidance on re-opening schools may lead to drastic changes in the way kids learn, according to two Kansas newspapers.