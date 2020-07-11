Advertisement

Fourth Royals player tests positive for COVID-19

Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, left, visits catcher Cam Gallagher and pitcher Brad Keller on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred, left, visits catcher Cam Gallagher and pitcher Brad Keller on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gallagher is now the fourth Royals player to test positive for COVID-19.

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement. I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

Cam Gallagher, Royals Catcher

Gallagher, 27, was a second round selection by the Royals in the 2011 First Year Player Draft.

