First annual Family Car Cruise at Gage Park Memorial

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The month of September will see the first annual Family Car Cruise at the Gage Park Memorial.

The first annual Family Car Cruise is scheduled to be held at the Gage Park Memorial on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry fees for cars are $20 per car.

A flyer for the show says there will be a best of show and people choice awards for cars in the show at 1 p.m.

There will be barbecue from Blue Smoke BBQ with brisket and pulled pork sandwiches as well as a display showing the Rolling Thunder Vehicles around the memorial, according to the flyer.

The cruise will be held at the corner of 10th and Gage Blvd. at Gage Park Memorial.

According to the flyer, all entry fees will go toward the purchase of a WWII Memorial.

