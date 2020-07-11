Advertisement

Fay downgraded to depression; expected to dissipate Sunday

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical depression Fay moved north over New York early Saturday and was expected to continue to weaken through the weekend, forecasters said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory. It was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to quickly become a post-tropical low, then dissipate on Sunday, forecasters said.

The forecast track put the depression over portions of eastern New York later Saturday, then moving into western New England and southeastern Canada. The depression was moving at 17 mph (28 kph), forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended with the National Hurricane Center’s early morning update. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.

Forecasters said Fay was expected to produce 1 to 3 inches (3 to 7 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

___

Correction Note: This story has been corrected to refer to the system as a depression, not a storm.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chance today, slight risk of severe weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Low confidence in timing of storm potential.

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

Father of missing girl booked into jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Online records show Howard Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail in connection with child abuse and first degree murder.

Latest News

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
With the lighting of the torch only ten of the games usual 40 sports begin competition.

News

Eight arrested after multi-agency sex offender operation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Eight people were arrested during a multi-agency registered sex offender compliance check operation.

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

News

Construction on new Stormont Vail clinic nearing completion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Stormont Vail says the clinic, located near 29th and Indian Hills, will specialize in primary care, plastic surgery, and dermatology.

News

Stormont Vail seeing impact of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
In their daily update, the hospital says they are seeing more hospitalizations and higher rates of positive test results.