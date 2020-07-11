Advertisement

Father of missing girl booked into jail

Howard Jansen
Howard Jansen(Wyandotte Co. Jail)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW/KCTV) - The father who reported his daughter missing was booked into jail, hours after she was found dead, according to KCTV-5.

Online records show Howard Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail in connection with child abuse and first degree murder. KCTV reports Jansen will be on a 48-hour hold, with no formal charges filed at this time.

Kansas City, Kansas Police say Jansen told them he work up around 6:30 a.m. Friday to find the back door open and his three-year-old daughter Olivia missing.

An AMBER alert was issued in both Kansas and Missouri. The search ended just after 6 p.m. Friday, when KCK police announced a body, believed to be Oliva, was discovered in a wooded area along a walking trail less than a mile from her house.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

