Fanny Fang files Open Meetings Complaint

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fanny Fang has filed an Open Meetings Complaint against the Riley County Commission for improper mask opt-out.

Fanny Fang, a candidate for Riley County Commission District 2, says she filed an Open Meetings Act complaint against the Riley County Commission for what she says is a fundamental disregard of the democratic process on July 6, while deciding whether or not to require county residents to wear a face-covering or mask in public.

Fang says given the importance of the issue to residents she was distressed to watch as the Commission decided to opt-out of a statewide mask requirement for the county, even though the topic was not on the Commission agenda for this specific meeting.

Fang says what is even worse is that the Commission notified the public the topic would be addressed on Thursday, July 9. Instead, Commissioners did not wait to hear from their constituents about whether to require masks or not and acted without notice.

The County Commission hopeful says she has filed a complaint with the state Attorney General based on the Commission’s conduct at the July 6 meeting. Fang asks the state Attorney General to void the decision by the Commission to opt-out of the statewide mask requirement until the Commission does its job and gives the public a chance to voice concerns.

According to Fang, Kansans have mandated more transparency from their leaders and under the Kansas Open Meetings Act, if a Commission notifies the public an item will be discussed on a set date and has added this item to the agenda, they cannot change their mind without notice and on a whim.

Fang says the public depends on transparency from Commissions to offer comment and facing a Commission unwilling to respect the public’s right to comment she has stepped up to ensure Riley Co. voices are heard.

