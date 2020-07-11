Advertisement

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, an iPhone displays the Facebook app in New Orleans. Widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system, including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest, has served as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Early Friday, users of the apps reported crashes when they tried to open them up. Facebook attributed the problem, which was quickly fixed, to a bug in its software development kit, or SDK, a tool developers use to integrate their apps with Facebook.

The integration allows people to use their Facebook credentials to log in to apps for dating, music or anything else. Google, Apple and other companies also offer SDKs to developers.

It also allows the app developers to send data from their app to Facebook, which tracks and measures what people do on the apps. The data is useful both for the app developers and Facebook, which uses sophisticated systems to measure how people respond to ads, how they use its service and how much time they spend on it.

In March, the video calling service Zoom was sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook using its SDK, a practice it now says it has stopped.

Facebook’s SDK caused similar crashes in May. The company said in a statement Friday that a “code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK.”

The crashes Friday happened even if users were not logged in to the apps using Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

News

Construction on new Stormont Vail clinic nearing completion

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Stormont Vail says the clinic, located near 29th and Indian Hills, will specialize in primary care, plastic surgery, and dermatology.

News

Stormont Vail seeing impact of COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
In their daily update, the hospital says they are seeing more hospitalizations and higher rates of positive test results.

News

Kansas newspapers obtain KSDE guidance draft

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Along with several distancing and sanitation precautions, the state’s guidance on re-opening schools may lead to drastic changes in the way kids learn, according to two Kansas newspapers.

Latest News

News

Hospital expenses reach all-time high in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News at Six

News

Wichita fathers starts new journey to Wisconsin to raise awareness for his son

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wichita fathers starts new journey to Wisconsin to raise awareness for his son

Forecast

Scattered storms possible overnight & into Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

News

Missing Kansas City 3-year-old’s body found

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An Amber Alert issued earlier on Friday, July 10, comes to a sad conclusion as the missing 3-year-old’s body is found.