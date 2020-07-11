Advertisement

Enhanced risk of severe storms today

Highest chance of severe weather for areas in orange.
Highest chance of severe weather for areas in orange.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms with hail up to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will begin to develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon. The exact timing of storm development remains uncertain, but chances will gradually increase by later in the afternoon.

The risk of severe storms covers all of northeast Kansas, but the highest chance is for areas along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.

Storms could continue for areas south of I-70 through midnight, then skies will clear out as the cold front continues to move south of the area.

The cold front will bring lower humidity Sunday with north winds and mostly sunny skies. The heat will return early next week with highs back in the 90s Monday and Tuesday as humidity levels increase.

Today: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe during the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Wind SW/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of storms for areas south of I-70 before midnight, otherwise clearing skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low temperatures in the mid 60s. Wind light and variable.

