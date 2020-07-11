Eisenhower Presidential Library holds virtual book club

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene is holding a virtual book club on July 14.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says the scheduled Book TALK program for July 14 is at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public virtually or by phone.

The Alice Network is a historical novel from national bestselling author Kate Quinn, says the library. The story features two women, a female spy recruited the real-life Alice Network in France during World War I and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1974, are brought together in a tale of courage and redemption according to the library.

The library says the informal discussion will be led by Donna Reynolds, Eisenhower Foundation Ike Educator.

To join the meeting visit Google Meet or call 617-675-4444 (PIN: 511 045 556 7306#).

