Eight arrested after multi-agency sex offender operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people were arrested during a multi-agency registered sex offender compliance check operation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the operation - which was conducted with the aid of the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Department of Corrections, the United State Probation Office, the 3rd Judicial District, and the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The operation focused on finding and arresting registered offenders who failed to report, pay their registration fee, conduct compliance checks, or had outstanding warrants.

Individuals arrested:

· Alfredo Pena (39): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation

· Calvin Payne Jr. (30): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation

· Rodney Belisle (54): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation and warrant arrest

· Nicholas Crites (41): warrant arrest for offender registration violation

· Ebony Clark (30): warrant arrest for offender registration violation (not a sex offender)

· Esteban Sauceda (34): warrant arrest (not a sex offender)

· James Bryant (45): arrested by KDOC for a parole violation and city arrest warrant

· Mark Hughes (57): arrested by KDOC for a parole violation

The Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating three new violation cases as a result of the operation, while the United States Marshals Service is investigating 11 new cases. Three children were also transported in need of care because of an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.