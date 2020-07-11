Advertisement

Eight arrested after multi-agency sex offender operation

(WLUC)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight people were arrested during a multi-agency registered sex offender compliance check operation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of the operation - which was conducted with the aid of the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Department of Corrections, the United State Probation Office, the 3rd Judicial District, and the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The operation focused on finding and arresting registered offenders who failed to report, pay their registration fee, conduct compliance checks, or had outstanding warrants.

Individuals arrested:

· Alfredo Pena (39): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation

· Calvin Payne Jr. (30): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation

· Rodney Belisle (54): probable cause arrest; offender registration violation and warrant arrest

· Nicholas Crites (41): warrant arrest for offender registration violation

· Ebony Clark (30): warrant arrest for offender registration violation (not a sex offender)

· Esteban Sauceda (34): warrant arrest (not a sex offender)

· James Bryant (45): arrested by KDOC for a parole violation and city arrest warrant

· Mark Hughes (57): arrested by KDOC for a parole violation

The Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating three new violation cases as a result of the operation, while the United States Marshals Service is investigating 11 new cases. Three children were also transported in need of care because of an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Father of missing girl booked into jail

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Online records show Howard Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail in connection with child abuse and first degree murder.

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

News

Sunflower State Games begin with new coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Grant Stephens
With the lighting of the torch only ten of the games usual 40 sports begin competition.

Sports

JuCo Athletics looking at moving sports to spring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Presidential Advisory Council for the National Junior College Athletic Association has recommended that a majority of sports be moved to the 2021 spring semester.

Latest News

News

Construction on new Stormont Vail clinic nearing completion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Stormont Vail says the clinic, located near 29th and Indian Hills, will specialize in primary care, plastic surgery, and dermatology.

News

Stormont Vail seeing impact of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
In their daily update, the hospital says they are seeing more hospitalizations and higher rates of positive test results.

News

Kansas newspapers obtain KSDE guidance draft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Along with several distancing and sanitation precautions, the state’s guidance on re-opening schools may lead to drastic changes in the way kids learn, according to two Kansas newspapers.

News

Hospital expenses reach all-time high in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Wichita fathers starts new journey to Wisconsin to raise awareness for his son

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wichita fathers starts new journey to Wisconsin to raise awareness for his son

Forecast

Scattered storms possible overnight & into Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday