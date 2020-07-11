Construction on new Stormont Vail clinic nearing completion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is progressing on a new Stormont Vail clinic near Aldersgate.

Stormont Vail says the clinic, located near 29th and Indian Hills, will specialize in primary care, plastic surgery, and dermatology. In addition to those specialties, the clinic will offer med spa services as well.

The facility is scheduled to open in October, and will have an official name released soon.

