GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Finney County Commissioner and Republican candidate for Congress, Bill Clifford, votes no on Kelly mask mandate.

Bill Clifford, Finney County Commissioner and Republican Congress hopeful noted to overturn Governor Laura kelly’s mask mandate in Finney County, a county with one of Kansas’ highest COVID-19 case counts.

The Finney County Commission says its motion ensures county residents have the freedom to choose whether or not to wear masks in public places.

“Kansans don’t need Laura Kelly and the nanny state making decisions best left to individuals,” said Clifford. “State mask mandates violate the principles of individual liberty and local control upon which America was founded. Kelly’s one-size-fits-all shutdown orders caused unnecessary harm in many communities in the Big First District, and we won’t permit any more damage to be done.”

As of Friday, July 10, Finney County has a total of 1,563 positive cases of COVID-19 according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 case count.

