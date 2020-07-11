Camp Invention comes to West Elementary School in Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Camp Invention will be held at Wamego’s West Elementary School for an action-packed week.

The National Inventors Hall of Fame says Camp Invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to West Elementary School in Wamego the week of July 13.

NIHF says Camp Invention will observe social distancing recommendations and will continue to adjust its in-person programs to comply with the best practice safety measures to ensure the health of the community.

The Camp says it will take precautions such as monitoring temperatures for all children and Program Team Members, social distancing within classrooms, increased sanitation practices within the building and scheduled hygiene checks as well as smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules. Programs will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines according to the NIHF.

The NIHF says the program is a partnership between it and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The camp challenges children in grades K-6 to find their inner inventor by learning the process of innovation.

The camp uses hands-on activities to promote STEM learning, builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills all while encouraging entrepreneurship in a fun and engaging environment says staff.

According to the NIHF each year the program features a new curriculum inspired by inventors in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. The 2020 Elevate curriculum will feature several video challenges from inductees encouraging kids to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness.

The NIHF says activities include:

Camp Invention Flight Lab™: Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.

Design Thinking Project™: Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.

Rescue Squad™: Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.

Camp Invention Champions™: As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.

The NIHF says at the end of the program each camper even gets to take home their own robot!

For more information on this year’s curriculum or the camp visit NIHF website.

