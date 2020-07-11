Advertisement

Brown Co. sees yet another scam

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County area is seeing reports of yet another scam.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says there is another scam circulating the area.

Sheriff John Merchant says county residents are being contacted via phone and being told that their Amazon account has been suspended pending verification.

Merchant says in one instance a caller was requesting Amazon account information and financial information. When the resident being targeted informed the caller that they should already have that information the caller became upset and demanded the information threatening to revoke the resident’s Amazon privileges if they did not comply.

According to the Sheriff, the resident informed the caller she did not have an Amazon account and hung up.

He says in another instance, the call showed that it originated from Neosho, Missouri.

The Sheriff says no residents say they provided any information to the callers so far.

Sheriff Merchant says he thanks residents for reporting scams and reminds them to not give out any caller ID. He says if a resident feels they have been a victim they should notify their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

