AG Schmidt names new acting public information officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has named a new acting public information officer.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says longtime statehouse reporter John Milburn will be his new acting public information officer.

“I am pleased to have John bring his wealth of experience to serve as a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office,” Schmidt said.

Milburn says he is a Pittsburg native, has served as an executive officer in the attorney general’s office since Jan. 2019 and assists with administrative operations of the office.

Schmidt says Milburn will replace C.J. Grover, who left the AG’s office on Monday, July 6.

“I am grateful to C.J for his service to the state and wish him all the best,” Schmidt said.

