Advertisement

AG Schmidt names new acting public information officer

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has named a new acting public information officer.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says longtime statehouse reporter John Milburn will be his new acting public information officer.

“I am pleased to have John bring his wealth of experience to serve as a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office,” Schmidt said.

Milburn says he is a Pittsburg native, has served as an executive officer in the attorney general’s office since Jan. 2019 and assists with administrative operations of the office.

Schmidt says Milburn will replace C.J. Grover, who left the AG’s office on Monday, July 6.

“I am grateful to C.J for his service to the state and wish him all the best,” Schmidt said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fanny Fang files Open Meetings Complaint

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fanny Fang has filed an Open Meetings Complaint against the Riley County Commission for improper mask opt-out.

News

Live Severe Weather Coverage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Live Severe Weather Coverage

News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shawnee Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northwestern Shawnee County.

News

Kansas faces Drought Emergency, Warning, Watches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly declares drought emergency, warnings and watches for Kansas counties.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly recommends Kansas continue Phase 3 of Ad Astra Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has recommended that Kansas continue to follow Phase 3 of her Ad Astra Plan for Reopening.

News

Florida man faces life in prison for two Wichita murders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two Wichita residents.

News

Kansas sees new Foster Care Report Card

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Lara Kelly signs an executive order which implements a Foster Care Report Card.

News

Camp Invention comes to West Elementary School in Wamego

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Camp Invention will be held at Wamego’s West Elementary School for an action-packed week.

Sports

Fourth Royals player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gallagher is now the fourth Royals player to test positive for COVID-19.

News

Gov. Kelly appoints Wichita Judge to Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly announced that a Wichita Judge will be joining the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice.