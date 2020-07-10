Advertisement

Wichita dad walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his son

Michael Swapsy Sr., of Wichita, is walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his 9-year-old son, who he said was mistreated during a disciplinary incident in February at a Goddard elementary school.
Michael Swapsy Sr., of Wichita, is walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his 9-year-old son, who he said was mistreated during a disciplinary incident in February at a Goddard elementary school.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Jul. 10, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who walked 160 miles in June from Wichita to Topeka to meet with Gov. Laura Kelly about an incident in which he said his special-needs son was mistreated at a Goddard elementary school took off Friday morning on an even longer trek, this time to the Democratic National Convention scheduled for Aug. 17 to 20 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Michael Swapsy, of Wichita, set off on the 585-mile walk Friday morning from the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka.

He says he is making the trek on behalf of his 9-year-old son, Michael Jr., who was a third-grader this past year at  Explorer Elementary School in Goddard.

Swapsy says his son was put in handcuffs and was made to wear a spit shield during a disciplinary incident in February at the school. However, Swapsy said the action went too far, and he is hoping to draw attention to the incident to ensure it doesn’t occur again.

"The whole purpose of me making this trip is to find justice for my son," Swapsy said Friday, just before taking off on his long walk. "That is the whole purpose in me making this trip, and telling the whole world what they did to him in the Goddard school district."

Swapsy said he was able to speak with Gov. Kelly in June and now wants to get his message out to an even larger audience.

In June, Goddard Public Schools spokesperson Dane Bexa told 13 NEWS in a statement that “the district encourages families to discuss their child’s needs. As we have since February, we will continue to reach out to Mr. Swapsy to best meet the needs of his child and to continue this conversation and generate ideas that will best serve all students.”

Swapsy has used Facebook to help get his message out and says he has received support from strangers, who offered him water and rides during his walk from Wichita to Topeka.

He said he is hopeful of receiving the same kindn of support as he makes the trek to Wisconsin.

He said he realizes that the coronavirus pandemic could change how the Democratic Natioinal Convention takes place. However, he said, he is confident his message will get out as he walks nearly 600 miles over the next few weeks.

Swapsy says he plans to home-school his son moving forward, and he has a GoFund me page to assist with expenses.

As of Friday, the GoFund me account has received $14,329 of a $50,000 goal.

