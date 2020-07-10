Advertisement

Two hospitalists join Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new hospitalists will be joining Stormont Vail Health.

Stormont Vail Health says it is excited to welcome Vishnu Moole, M.D., and Ahmad Al-Tamimi, M.D., to its team and practice as hospitalists located at Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Moole says he has always had a passion for caring and helping people which pushed him to enter the medical field and become a physician.

“As a hospitalist, I see patients each day to provide care and explain what is happening,” Dr. Moole said. “When my patients come in, they are usually in a lot of pain or have anxiety. Spending time with them, building trust while working to make them feel better and ultimately discharge them keeps me passionate and coming back every day.”

Dr. Vishnu Moole will join the Stormont Vail Health team as a hospitalist.
Dr. Vishnu Moole will join the Stormont Vail Health team as a hospitalist.

Dr. Moole says he earned his medical degree in 2016 from the Mamata Medical College in Khammam, India. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Illinois in 2020.

Dr. Al-Tamimi says his uncle and grandfather were both physicians, watching them work in the medical field and provide care to their parents is what motivated him to pursue his medical degree.

“Hospital medicine is an exciting specialty to be in, each day you are providing care for patients who have many different diagnoses,” Dr. Al-Tamimi said. “As the hospitalist, you are the director of care while the patient is in the hospital. Ensuring that their needs are met, and plan of care for each patient is being followed to help them recover and get back on their feet.”

Dr. Ahmad Al-Tamimi will join the Stormont Vail Health team as a hospitalist.
Dr. Ahmad Al-Tamimi will join the Stormont Vail Health team as a hospitalist.

Dr. Al-Tamimi says he earned his medical degree in 2012 from Jordan University of Science and Technology in Ar-Ramtha, Jordan. He says he completed his family medicine residency at the Hamad Medical Corporation in Doha, Qatar, in 2017 then his internal medicine residency at Creighton University Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2020.

