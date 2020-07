TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tree removal will close Gage Blvd. in Topeka on Friday, July 10 and Monday, July 13.

Green Touch Lawn & Tree will be closing a section of Gage Blvd. on Friday, July 10, to remove a fallen tree.

The City of Topeka says Gage will reopen for the weekend, and close again on Monday, July 13 to complete the work.

