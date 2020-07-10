Advertisement

Topeka Zoo cancels Brew at the Zoo fundraiser

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of Topeka Zoo announced it is canceling its Brew at the Zoo fundraiser.

The organization already had delayed the event from its original June date to July 25, and made plans to divide it into two sessions to lower the crowd side. In a news release Friday, FOTZ said a further evaluation of “wellness concerns and the guest experience” led to the ultimate decision to cancel.

“I am proud of the team for the work that went into planning this fundraiser for our zoo, and greatly appreciative of the support and collaboration from participating sponsors and vendors,” FOTZ Executive Director Jared Bednar said. “While I think we found ways to abide by the current health and wellness guidelines for our county, I also think in the process we compromised what makes Brew at the Zoo such a successful event. Given the current impact of Covid-19 on our nation and community, we feel it is best to focus our efforts on future fundraising endeavors.”

Brew at the Zoo features more than 100 different beers for attendees to sample. It had a goal of raising $60,000 from 2,000 tickets, plus sponsorship support, bidding on items, and other opportunities.

FOTZ moved its April fundraiser, Roar & Pour Wine Fest, to a virtual platform. It raised a little more than $20,000, shy of their goal of $45,000.

