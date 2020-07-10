Topeka women arrested in relation to burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police Officers arrested two women in relation to a burglary on Thursday, July 9.

The Topeka Police Department says officers were dispatched to 915 NW Western for a report of a burglary in progress on Thursday, July 9, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Cynthia Wood, 54, of Topeka, and Stacy Stinnett, 44, of Topeka, were taken into custody according to TPD.

TPD says both women were booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections under suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and theft.

The Department says stolen items were recovered at the scene and returned to the property owner.

TPD says anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or anonymous tips can be made online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.