Topeka church officially cancels annual Fiesta Mexicana

Royalty cut the ribbon to open the 2019 Fiesta Mexicana at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Topeka. Organizers announced the 2020 event is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After first postponing, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church announced Friday it is officially canceling the 87th annual Fiesta Mexicana.

“Our parish cannot in good faith risk the health of those who graciously come support Fiesta Mexicana year after year,” the Topeka parish said in a news release announcing the decision. “As it stands, the large festival portion of Fiesta cannot go on in light of evolving health and safety guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Fiesta Mexicana traditionally includes food sales, vendors, a carnival, and several entertainment stages. The weeks leading up to the Fiesta feature young people engaging in a fundraising competition, usually centered on food sales, with people bringing in the most crowned Queen and King of the event, as well as a parade, 5K run, and coronation ball. Money raised from the events supports Holy Family Catholic School, which is the combined school supported by Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart parishes.

Fiesta planners say they will honor the spirit of the vent with a “Taste of Fiesta” parade. From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18th, people are invited to drive by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 201 NE Chandler, and make direct donations to the school. People are invited to stay in their vehicles to enjoy live entertainment which will take place during that time.

The church also plans to hold food sales with a limited menu including tamales, enchiladas, and burritos. Details will be announced once their ordering process and online platform are finalized.

People also may support Holy Family School through a GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/696rs-fiesta-mexicana-2020.

