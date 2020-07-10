Sunflowers in bloom SE of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The blooms are back at Berry Hill UPick Farm!

The sunflower field southeast of Topeka is starting to come alive with the bright yellow colors. The owners invite anyone to come out and enjoy the flowers. They do ask professional photographers to donate a fee for any sessions. If you’d like to take a sunflower home, they’d appreciate a donation in the box.

While you’re there, look for sweet corn for sale in a couple weeks, and watermelon next month.

Owner Jay Shively’s children, Colt and Kyndal, said they love visitors.

“Everyone likes sunflowers and all the joy that’s in them,” Colt told 13 NEWS. “It’s one of the best things ever.”

Kyndal agreed.

“It makes me happy,” she said.

Berry Hill UPick farm is at 5840 SE Croco Rd.

