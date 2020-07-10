Advertisement

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka women arrested in relation to burglary

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Officers arrested two women in relation to a burglary on Thursday, July 9.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to state boards and commissions

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

News

National Kitten Day brings awareness to homeless cats

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
July 10 is National Kitten Day.

Latest News

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

News

Wichita dad walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his son

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Michael Swapsy Sr., of Wichita, is walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his 9-year-old son, who he said was mistreated during a disciplinary incident in February at a Goddard elementary school.

National Politics

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., join Cotton O’Neil Family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., to the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic.

News

Daulath Singh, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Hematologist and Oncologist Daulath Singh, M.D.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.