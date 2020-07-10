Skyline Park holds Open Gate days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parks For All Foundation, Azura Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation hold an open gate day at Skyline Park.

The Parks For All Foundation, Azura Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation say they are celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month by opening the gates to Skyline Park, home of the Azura Trails.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. says the gates will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during July which allows the community to drive to the top of Skyline Park for easy access to the north summit and an astounding view of Shawnee Co.

National Parks and Recreation Month is meant to be a time to recognize the importance of public parks which contribute to the physical, economical and environmental well-being of county residents, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shawnee County Parks + Recreation professionals have worked extremely hard during this pandemic to keep all-natural areas open for our community, including the Azura Trails at Skyline Park. Parks and Recreation month should encourage everyone to reflect on the exponential value of these vital services to our community,” said Kimberly Wolff, a partnership development specialist for the Parks For All Foundation. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this special month than joining one of our valued partners, Azura Credit Union, to offer ‘open gate’ days to the top of Skyline Park and Burnett’s Mound.”

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. says the Rec+Roll van will be at Skyline Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15 and 22 with Trail Guides, a guide to native prairie plants that can be found in Skyline Park.

