Silver Lake grad signs with WU track, cross country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Lake senior has signed on with Washburn to run cross country, and track and field.

Kyler Kaniper, a four-sport standout for the Eagles who just graduated from Silver Lake High School, was also this year’s Topeka and Shawnee County Male Overall Athlete of the Year.

“I want to be as good as I can be,” Kaniper said. “I want to be another great runner for a great Washburn team. I hope I can get into the top 5 at Washburn, and then, eventually, be there number 1 runner and I want to lead that team, too.”

Kaniper said he likes Washburn because it’s close to home, and he can compete with runners he knows from area high schools.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.