Shawnee Co. voter registration deadline approaches fast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County voter registration deadline is Tuesday, July 14.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says residents should ensure their voter registration is current and up-to-date before the fast-approaching voter registration deadline, which is Tuesday, July 14, for the Primary Election.

Howell says the provisional voting process is truly a safety net for voters and their votes, but the best way to not need the safety net is to make sure voter registrations are accurate before the deadline. He asks residents to consider checking registrations online while there is still time to update information.

According to Howell, voter registration application forms are available for residents at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 SW Van Buren St., online, the Office of the Kansas Secretary of State, Memorial Hall, 1st Floor, 120 SW 10th Ave., or on the State of Kansas website, or at any of the following locations:

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 700 S Kansas Ave., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 1201 SW Topeka Blvd., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 2901 S Kansas Ave., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 2865 SW Wanamaker Rd., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 2100 SW Fairlawn Rd., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: NW 46th St., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Capitol Federal Savings & Loan: 3310 SE 29th St., Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 5311 SW 22nd Pl. (Dillons), Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 2010 SE 29th St. (Dillons East), Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 830 S Kansas Ave., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 3035 SW Topeka Blvd, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 4900 SW 29th St., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 1105 SW Gage Blvd., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CoreFirst Bank & Trust: 2129 SW Wanamaker Rd., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

DMV: 300 SW 29th St., Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

El Centro De Servicios, Para Hispanos: 134 NE Lake St., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fidelity State Bank & Trust: 600 S Kansas Ave., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fidelity State Bank & Trust: 1241 SW Gage Blvd., Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fidelity State Bank & Trust: 3835 SW 29th St., Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Fidelity State Bank & Trust: 5926 SW 21st St., Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Hayden High School: 401 SW Gage Blvd., Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Highland Park High School: 2424 SE California Ave., Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Kaw Valley State Bank & Trust: 3160 SE 6th Ave., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Landmark National Bank: 1741 N Washington, Auburn, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Rossville High School: 800 S Main, Rossville, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rossville Community Library: 407 N Main, Rossville, Monday Tuesday Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Seaman High School: 4850 NW Rochester Rd., Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Shawnee Co. Clerk’s Office, Courthouse: 200 SE 7th St., 1st Floor, Room 107, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shawnee Co. Election Office: 3420 SW Van Buren St., Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Shawnee Heights Admin Bldg.: 4401 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Silver Lake High School: 200 E Lake, Silver Lake, Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Silver Lake Library: 203 Railroad St., Silver Lake, Monday Wednesday Thursday Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library: 1515 SW 10th Ave., Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Topeka High School: 800 SW 10th Ave., Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Topeka West High School: 2001 SW Fairlawn Rd., School Hours Monday - Friday

Washburn Institute of Technology: 5724 SW Huntoon St., Monday - Thursday 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Washburn Rural High School: 5900 SW 61st St., By appointment only

Washburn UNV Memorial Union: 1700 SW College Ave., Admin Office, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Howell says completed applications may be submitted to the Shawnee Co. Election Office via US Postal Service or personal hand delivery to the Van Buren St. address, fax - 785-251-5999, or email electionoffice@snco.us, all before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Early Voting in Person at the Shawnee Co. Election Office will begin Monday, July 20, says Howell. The office will be open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. for Early Voting in Person.

The Primary Election will be held Tuesday, August 4.

For more information or questions regarding the election call the Shawnee Co. Election Office at 785-251-5900 or online.

