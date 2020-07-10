Shawnee Co. amends Emergency Order regarding bars and restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has amended the emergence order regarding bars, restaurants and COVID-19.

Shawnee County Officials say they have amended the Emergency Order of Local Health Officer - Restaurants, Bars, and Night Club Restrictions dated July 7, 2020.

The amendment deals with the section stating between the hours of 2 and 3 p.m. every day each establishment shall close its dine-in service for at least one hour to sanitize and clean high traffic areas.

The amendment says “During that time establishments shall conduct deep cleaning and sanitation, and can only operate via curb pickup, home delivery or outdoor service like a patio, except that if deep cleaning and sanitation can be performed safely without interrupting dine-in service, that is acceptable.”

Shawnee Co. says the purpose of the clarification and guidance is to allow those establishments to remain open as long as the required deep cleaning and sanitation can be performed safely without interrupting dine-in service.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.