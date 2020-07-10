Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 5 new positive cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its report on Thursday, July 9.

Riley County Emergency Management says the county has seen five new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Thursday, July 9 report, with eight more recoveries.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has no COVID-19 patients and no peoples under investigation. It says the patient that was on the ventilator is still recovering in their care but is now off the ventilator and no longer tests positive for the virus.

The Mercy Community Health Foundation says it donated 1,000 surgical masks to the Riley County Police Department on Friday, July 10. The masks are individually wrapped and will be available for distribution to the public.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people wearing masks,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup. “As we encounter someone who doesn’t have a mask, in lieu of a warning or a citation, we will begin the communication by simply giving them one of these donated masks.”

RCPD says it has posted a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the City of Manhattan’s make ordinance on its website.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says KDHE is reporting a total of 301 for the county, however, there are actually 337 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus

Two hospitalists join Stormont Vail Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two new hospitalists will be joining Stormont Vail Health.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

News

New Kansas Medicaid Director named

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDHE names Sarah Fertig as the new Medicaid Director for the state of Kansas.

Latest News

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 18,611 positive cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,611 total positive cases.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.