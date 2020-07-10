Riley Co. sees 5 new positive cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its report on Thursday, July 9.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has no COVID-19 patients and no peoples under investigation. It says the patient that was on the ventilator is still recovering in their care but is now off the ventilator and no longer tests positive for the virus.

The Mercy Community Health Foundation says it donated 1,000 surgical masks to the Riley County Police Department on Friday, July 10. The masks are individually wrapped and will be available for distribution to the public.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of people wearing masks,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup. “As we encounter someone who doesn’t have a mask, in lieu of a warning or a citation, we will begin the communication by simply giving them one of these donated masks.”

RCPD says it has posted a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the City of Manhattan’s make ordinance on its website.

Riley Co. Emergency Management says KDHE is reporting a total of 301 for the county, however, there are actually 337 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

