Police arrest father for murder, child endangerment after boy drowns in S. Wichita pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update: Friday - 3:30 p.m.) The Wichita Police Department arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy who drowned Tuesday night in a pool in a south Wichita neighborhood. William Kabutu, 44, of Wichita, was arrested on a charge of felony murder and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, stemming from his son’s death, Wichita police said.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a drowning call at a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of East 54th Street South.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling-party, who reported observing the boy floating in the neighborhood pool and calling 911. Wichita Fire Department (WFD) personnel pulled the boy from the pool and attempted life-saving measures. However, he succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

The investigation revealed Kabutu was intoxicated when he took the 2-year-old boy and the boy’s 4-year-old brother to the pool

“At the pool, Kabutu allowed the kids to by-pass the pool fence. The 2-year-old entered the pool, was not able to stay above the water, and drowned,” police said. “Kabutu was not able to access the pool due to a fence and locked gate. Emergency personnel was called after a passerby arrived and called 911.”

