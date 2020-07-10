Advertisement

Over $159,000 to go to 213 victims of crime

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt dolls out support to 213 crime victims.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 213 victims of violent crime at its July meeting.

Schmidt says awards were made in 96 new cases and expenses were paid in 117 previously submitted cases, totaling $159,047.51.

According to the AG, the Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

Schmidt says the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. He says awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

According to Schmidt, a portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call 785-296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews nominees for district judge

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge position.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Live at Five

News

Racial Equity and Justice Commission convenes for first meeting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice convene for its first meeting.

News

Kansas Supreme Court makes decision in Riley County drug case among others

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has made a decision in a Riley County drug case among others.

Latest News

Sports

K-State, WSU agree to 4-game basketball series

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The Wildcats and Shockers will face off in five basketball games over the next four years.

News

Berry Hill sunflower field in bloom

Updated: 1 hour ago
Colt and Kyndal invited you to their family's sunflower field and farm at 5840 SE Croco Rd., southeast of Topeka

Coronavirus

Riley Co. sees 5 new positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its report on Thursday, July 9.

Coronavirus

Two hospitalists join Stormont Vail Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two new hospitalists will be joining Stormont Vail Health.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear class action suit among others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a class action suit among others on its July 16 and 21 docket.

Forecast

Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with storms tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday