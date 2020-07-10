New Kansas Medicaid Director named

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE names Sarah Fertig as the new Medicaid Director for the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that Sarah Fertig has been named as the state’s new Medicaid Director.

“Sarah is a tremendous talent and we are very fortunate to have her join our team,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Her previous experience as the Medicaid Inspector General will help us not only improve our operations but improve our services to Kansans.”

KDHE says in addition to serving as Medicaid Inspector General, Fertig served as an Assistant Attorney General from 2011-2018 and Inspector General of the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority from 2007-2011.

Fertig says she earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I am excited to play a more hands-on role in helping Kansas Medicaid build on its successes,” Fertig said.

KDHE says Fertig will assume her role on Monday, July 31.

