Advertisement

New Kansas Medicaid Director named

(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE names Sarah Fertig as the new Medicaid Director for the state of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that Sarah Fertig has been named as the state’s new Medicaid Director.

“Sarah is a tremendous talent and we are very fortunate to have her join our team,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Her previous experience as the Medicaid Inspector General will help us not only improve our operations but improve our services to Kansans.”

KDHE says in addition to serving as Medicaid Inspector General, Fertig served as an Assistant Attorney General from 2011-2018 and Inspector General of the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority from 2007-2011.

Fertig says she earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I am excited to play a more hands-on role in helping Kansas Medicaid build on its successes,” Fertig said.

KDHE says Fertig will assume her role on Monday, July 31.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear class action suit among others

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a class action suit among others on its July 16 and 21 docket.

Forecast

Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with storms tonight

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday

News

Skyline Park holds Open Gate days

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Parks For All Foundation, Azura Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation hold an open gate day at Skyline Park.

News

K-State professors call for cancellation of SEVP student ban

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In an op-ed from Kansas State University, multiple distinguished professors call for the cancellation of the SEVP student ban.

Latest News

News

Free yard waste disposal for Shawnee Co. residents being held July 11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Forestry Products Recycling Center in Topeka will be offering free yard waste disposal on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program.

News

KanVet helps Veterans find careers in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly announced the launch of the KanVet website which helps veterans find careers in Kansas.

News

Topeka Zoo cancels Brew at the Zoo fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Friends of Topeka Zoo announced it is canceling its Brew at the Zoo fundraiser.

News

Topeka church officially cancels annual Fiesta Mexicana

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
After first postponing, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church announced Friday it is officially canceling the 87th annual Fiesta Mexicana.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 18,611 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,611 total positive cases.

News

26th St. closed in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
26th St. in Topeka will remain closed for 2 - 3 weeks.