National Kitten Day brings awareness to homeless cats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - July 10 is National Kitten Day.

National Today says Friday, July 10 is National Kitten Day, a chance to celebrate the tiny, adorable creatures.

The website that celebrates national holidays says National Kitten Day was created to celebrate their cuteness as well as designed to create awareness for those that are homeless in an effort to save as many as possible through adoption.

National Today says the top 5 states for kitten lovers is West Virginia, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Montana and Pennsylvania.

The team says it recommends the following ideas to celebrate our favorite balls of fluff.

Adopt a kitten (or foster if not able to adopt) If adopting a kitten committing to being a kitty parent for a furry pal is too much, fostering kittens is another viable choice many are considering in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and work from home orders.

Volunteer to help kittens at a local animal shelter Local animal shelters always need help socializing feral kittens, human contact is great for the kittens and makes them adoptable since they won’t be afraid of humans.



For more information on National Kitten Day or for more national holidays check out National Today.

