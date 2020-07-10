Missing Kansas City 3-year-old’s body found

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert issued earlier on Friday, July 10, comes to a sad conclusion as the missing 3-year-old’s body is found.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department says just before 6 p.m. on Friday, July 10, a body was located in a Kansas City neighborhood trail that is believed to be missing Olivia Jansen.

Olivia was reported missing on Friday morning, July 10, when her father awoke to her empty bed and the back door of the residence left standing open.

KCK police say tips led them to the body.

The girl’s body was found just off a walking trail in a Kansas City neighborhood, according to the police.

The police department says the body appears to have been buried and was likely placed there by another person.

The Department says their focus now is on finding the person responsible for the atrocious crime.

The KCK police department says it cannot offer any more information on the investigation until the body is properly identified and the scene is thoroughly investigated which could take a few hours.

The department assures that the investigation will be handled slowly and methodically to ensure the responsible party sees justice.

Officer Tomasic of the KCK Police Department says multiple versions of the story released this morning in the amber alert have been reported.

The KCK police department says it has called in the FBI to assist in the investigation and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping as well.

